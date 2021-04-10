Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is ($0.37). Wayfair posted earnings of ($2.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.16.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,019 shares of company stock valued at $32,424,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Wayfair by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $327.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.79 and its 200-day moving average is $282.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

