Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Waters reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

NYSE:WAT opened at $307.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.