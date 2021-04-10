Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Shares of WASH opened at $52.19 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $277,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

