Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.