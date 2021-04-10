Waifu Token Price Up 34.3% Over Last Week (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $50,239.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00290442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.00751602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,667.20 or 0.99771597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.02 or 0.00765867 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 900,763,424 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

