Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Shares Up 15.9%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF)’s share price shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. 158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKRCF)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

