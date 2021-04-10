W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will report sales of $454.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.20 million and the highest is $454.90 million. W. R. Grace & Co. reported sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

GRA stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 298.57 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

