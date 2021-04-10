Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VUZI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 209,107 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.