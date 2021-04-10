Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE KB opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.