Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

