Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the period.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

