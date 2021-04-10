Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,946,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $187.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.64.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.