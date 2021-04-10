Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,636,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,443,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in UniFirst by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.36. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $145.96 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $367,943. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

