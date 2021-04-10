Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $261.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average is $213.12. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,272,260 shares of company stock worth $293,270,936. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

