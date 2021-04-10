Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000.

ASND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

