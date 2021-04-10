Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,128 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 150.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

