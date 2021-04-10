Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Covanta by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 175,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Covanta by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.