Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Valvoline stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

