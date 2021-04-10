Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.37

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.37 and traded as high as $33.67. Vivendi shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 34,946 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

