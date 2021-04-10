Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.23

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €26.23 ($30.86) and traded as high as €28.49 ($33.52). Vivendi shares last traded at €28.19 ($33.16), with a volume of 1,545,382 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.63 ($37.22).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.25.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

