Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

VIST opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.62. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. Equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

