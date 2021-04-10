Virtu Financial LLC Takes $252,000 Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.