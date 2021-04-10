Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,927 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

