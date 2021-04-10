Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Atossa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61).

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

