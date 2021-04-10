Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,599 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Avangrid by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Avangrid by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

