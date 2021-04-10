Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 18,566 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 273.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 132,638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.