Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 30,399 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $532.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $392,011.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

