Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 36,068 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 132.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BRF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.