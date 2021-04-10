Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

