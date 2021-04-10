Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.15 and a beta of 4.02.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

