Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,379 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.