VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 13th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NASDAQ CSA opened at $64.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $66.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
