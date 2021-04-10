VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43.

