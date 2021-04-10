VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $68.85 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84.

