VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

