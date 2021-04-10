Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.05. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 287,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.