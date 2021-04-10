Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VWS. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a twelve month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

