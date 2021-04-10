Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veru by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $744.29 million, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

