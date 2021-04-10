Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Veritiv worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $702.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

