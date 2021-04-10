Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 3,757 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $173,648.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00.

Shares of VRNT opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Verint Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1,124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.