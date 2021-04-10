VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 15.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Shares of VER stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.