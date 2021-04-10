Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Veoneer stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. Equities analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

