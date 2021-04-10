Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of VNE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 544,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,887. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 95,274 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

