Venus Price Reaches $62.97 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $588.83 million and $59.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $62.97 or 0.00108175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,257.46 or 1.00078562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00036741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005510 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,350,818 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

