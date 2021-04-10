Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $249.38 and a 12-month high of $378.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.