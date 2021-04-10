Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

