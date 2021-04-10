Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.