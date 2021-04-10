Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.