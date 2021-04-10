Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.05–1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

VLO stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,368.88, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

