Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 112,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,636,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

UEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

